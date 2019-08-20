This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City councillor issues complaint against Gemma O'Doherty over hijab comments

A formal complaint was made to gardaí yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 6:05 AM
30 minutes ago 2,037 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4773181
Protests have been led by O'Doherty at Google headquarters in recent weeks.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Protests have been led by O'Doherty at Google headquarters in recent weeks.
Protests have been led by O'Doherty at Google headquarters in recent weeks.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A FORMAL COMPLAINT over Gemma O’Doherty saying to ‘burn any hijabs you see’ has been made to gardaí by a Dublin City councillor. 

Fine Gael councillor for Dublin South-East Inner City Danny Byrne said the comment added to his concern over statements from former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty.  

“What she said, that for me is a step too far… There has to come a point when you say ‘enough’,” Byrne told TheJournal.ie.

“I have heard complaints from many people about her possible incitement to not only hatred, but violence,” he said. “It’s now in the hands of the gardaí.”

Byrne reported the statement made by O’Doherty in a Facebook Live video on 15 August to gardaí yesterday. 

“If you are a victim, cover yourself up. I would say wear a hijab but I would rather burn any hijabs you see, they should be burned,” O’Doherty said in the video. 

In the video, she was instructing people who would be attending a protest to cover their faces if they so choose. 

She later tweeted: “I am of course in favour of burning the burka and stand in solidarity with all of the women in the Middle East doing so.”

O’Doherty had sent tweets regarding the chair of the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council Dr Umar Al-Qadri who said her posts were “nothing but defamation”. He added that he will be seeking legal advice on the issue. 

O’Doherty has been engaging in protests on Barrow Street in recent weeks. Councillors met with local authorities and gardaí last Friday to discuss the protests being held outside Google’s Dublin Offices. 

The meeting was requested by Byrne and was attended by seven local councillors. 

“This protest has been upsetting local residents and people working in the area. I have already asked for Dublin City Council to monitor the noise being generated,” Byrne said in a statement. 

He said he has also asked the gardaí to ensure there is no obstruction to people “going about their daily business.” 

An garda síochána said it does not comment on named individuals. 

“I have worked abroad. lt is not easy to leave your own home to travel to a distant country to live and work. Nobody has the right to make it even more difficult by spreading lies and hatred about others,” Byrne said in a statement. 

“I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts to protect the local residents and keep our streets safe.” 

The demonstrations by O’Doherty and her supporters outside Google’s Dublin building began after O’Doherty was suspended from YouTube, which is owned by Google.

She violated its policies on hate speech and harassment after posting a video criticising ethnic minorities in Ireland. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie