Court rules Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters must pay costs for Covid-19 legal challenge

John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty arriving at the Four Courts for the second day the High Court action in May

GEMMA O’DOHERTY AND John Waters are facing a substantial legal bill after the High Court ruled they must pay the costs of their failed attempt to challenge laws brought in due to Covid-19.

In a ruling this morning, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said the pair should pay the legal costs of both the state respondents and the notice parties – the Dáil, Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle.

The judge said that the costs should be limited to the two-day hearing of their application only.

Last month, the court refused to grant the pair permission to have their judicial review challenge against the laws go to a full hearing.

Waters and O’Doherty, who claim the laws are unconstitutional, are appealing the dismissal of their action to the Court of Appeal.

More to follow…