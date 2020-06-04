This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 June, 2020
Court rules Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters must pay costs for Covid-19 legal challenge

The judge said that the costs should be limited to the two-day hearing of their application only.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 22,983 Views 92 Comments
John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty arriving at the Four Courts for the second day the High Court action in May
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GEMMA O’DOHERTY AND John Waters are facing a substantial legal bill after the High Court ruled they must pay the costs of their failed attempt to challenge laws brought in due to Covid-19.

In a ruling this morning, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said the pair should pay the legal costs of both the state respondents and the notice parties – the Dáil, Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle. 

The judge said that the costs should be limited to the two-day hearing of their application only. 

Last month, the court refused to grant the pair permission to have their judicial review challenge against the laws go to a full hearing. 

Waters and O’Doherty, who claim the laws are unconstitutional, are appealing the dismissal of their action to the Court of Appeal. 

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

