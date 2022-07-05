#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

Supreme Court dismisses Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters' action against State's Covid-19 laws

Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell said that the High Court was correct to refuse to grant leave in this case.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 9,175 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5808188
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE SUPREME COURT has upheld a decision to dismiss Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ challenge of the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a six to one decision, the Supreme Court’s ruling brings to an end a controversial legal action commenced shortly after the state introduced various regulations and measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic over two years ago.

Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters’ appeal was against a decision by the High Court, later upheld by the Court of Appeal (CoA), not to grant them permission to bring their action against the measures on the basis it was “misconceived and entirely without merit”.

Giving the Supreme Court’s lead judgement the Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell said that the High Court was correct to refuse to grant leave in this case.

The Chief Justice, High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine, Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, Ms Justice Marie Baker, and Mr Justice Brian Murray all upheld the lower courts’ findings.

In a separate decision Mr Justice Gerard Hogan who said that he would have allowed the appeal on certain grounds only.

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear the limited appeal on issues concerning the limitations on rights and the proportionality of the measures challenged.

In their judicial review proceedings against the State and the Minister for Health, with the Dáil, Seanad and Ceann Comhairle as notice parties, the applicants sought to have various legislative measures declared unconstitutional and flawed.

The appeal was opposed by the State, represented in the proceedings by Michael Collins SC and Patrick McCann SC.

The State argued that the lower court’s decisions should remain undisturbed and the appeal should be dismissed.

Mr Waters had argued that the High Court was wrong not to grant him and Ms O’Doherty leave. Sufficient evidence, he said, had been put before the High court to show that their claims were arguable.

He said that the measures, such as the lockdown, brought in over a pandemic he did not believe existed had fundamentally and impermissibly breach fundamental constitutional rights that he and other citizens enjoy.

‘Draconian’

He said that no due diligence was carried out by the state in relation to “the draconian” and unconstitutional measures that were introduced.

He said there was a lack of debate among Irish politicians and a failure by the Irish mainstream media to properly assess and scrutinise the measures introduced.

Ms O’Doherty had argued that the measures were taken over a virus that was “no different to the common cold”.

They also claimed the measures create a regime “akin to martial law”, are disproportionate and that there were other steps that are less onerous and less limiting of personal freedoms that could have met the public health concerns.

They also say that the introduction of the legislation at a time when there was a small number of Covid-19 cases in the State was disproportionate and these unlawfully and unjustifiably restricted constitutional and European rights.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In their action Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters had challenged legislation including the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act; the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act and the 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

In May 2020, Mr Justice Charles Meenan refused to grant them leave, saying their claims were not arguable.

He said they had not provided any expert evidence or facts to support their view the laws were disproportionate or unconstitutional.

Last year, the CoA dismissed all grounds of their appeal.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the court was “quite satisfied” that the approach taken by the High Court in relation to their case was correct.

The “controversial and tendentious” case presented no serious legal issue that would justify the granting of permission, the CoA also found.

Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty had throughout the proceedings represented themselves in the hearings.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie