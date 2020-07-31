Twitter permanently suspends Gemma O'Doherty's account over 'repeated violations'

Gemma O'Doherty arriving at the Four Courts with John Waters for their High Court action in May.

TWITTER HAS PERMANENTLY suspended former journalist Gemma O’Doherty’s account.

A Twitter spokesperson today said O’Doherty’s account has been “permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules”.

The social media giant said these included violations of its abusive behaviour and sensitive media policies.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – we have clear abusive behaviour and hateful conduct policies in place and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken,” the spokesperson said.

O’Doherty, who ran unsuccessfully in the last European and general elections, also had her YouTube account suspended in 2019 for violating its policies on hate speech and harassment. The ban followed a video in which she criticised ethnic minorities in Ireland.

In response to the suspension, O’Doherty protested outside Facebook and Google’s headquarters accusing them of “breaching her right of free speech”.

Her Twitter account was also temporarily suspended last May.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy.