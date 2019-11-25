This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One-quarter of under-25s believe men should be head of the household

The Gender Matters in Ireland 2019 report said there has been a continuation of so-called lad culture.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Nov 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,148 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904648
17% of people believe that household chores like cooking and cleaning should be done by women.
Image: Shutterstock/Minerva Studio
17% of people believe that household chores like cooking and cleaning should be done by women.
17% of people believe that household chores like cooking and cleaning should be done by women.
Image: Shutterstock/Minerva Studio

YOUNGER PEOPLE OFTEN hold more rigid views on gender equality and roles, according to a new report from Safe Ireland. 

The Gender Matters in Ireland 2019 report showed that a significant number of people continue to hold traditional views of gender-based roles and responsibilities. 

26% of young people under 25 believe a man should be the head of a household. One-fifth of young people in this age group believe a man should drive the car for couples in heterosexual relationships. 

The research in the report was carried out for Safe Ireland, a government-funded agency working to end domestic abuse and coercive control.  

Caitriona Gleeson, programme and communications manager with the organisation, said these results show a “need to re-think the way we are teaching” young people about respect and equality.

“It also indicates that the views and actions of parents and older role-models may be reinforcing rigid views about home and societal positioning for men and women,” said Gleeson. 

Nearly 30% of over-65s believe that household chores like cooking and cleaning should be done by women, compared to 17% of people in general.  

The report indicated that so-called lad culture continues as younger women in particular say macho behaviour is a serious and intimidating issue faced regularly in their lives.  

One-third of adults from farming backgrounds believe grocery shopping is a woman’s job, while just over one-fifth of people on average believe this. 

In terms of attitudes towards domestic violence, 20% of men said they believe women may provoke abuse against themselves, while 16% of adults in general feel this way. 

Women, younger people and those from rural backgrounds are more likely to disagree with the view that men should not have to admit that their feelings are hurt. 

The research in the report was conducted through surveys of around 830 adults. It was used to gather modern attitudes towards gender equality, roles and responsibilities.  

