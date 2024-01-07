Poll: Would you like to see a general election take place this year?

THE TAOISEACH TODAY said that he is not planning an early general election in Ireland this year, but he did not fully rule out the possibility of one taking place in 2024.

Leo Varadkar, speaking on RTÉ Radio One, said that he wants to see this Government fulfill its full term, which is due to end in early 2025.

With the Government being in a three way coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party, however, speculation has been rife that there is a good chance we will see an election called early.

So, we want to know, do you think it’s a good idea for Ireland to have its next general election this year?

