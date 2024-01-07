Advertisement
The two Taoiseachs of this Government's lifetime.
Politics

Poll: Would you like to see a general election take place this year?

The Taoiseach has said he isn’t planning on calling an early election, but would it be a good idea?
36
3.9k
47 minutes ago

THE TAOISEACH TODAY said that he is not planning an early general election in Ireland this year, but he did not fully rule out the possibility of one taking place in 2024. 

Leo Varadkar, speaking on RTÉ Radio One, said that he wants to see this Government fulfill its full term, which is due to end in early 2025. 

With the Government being in a three way coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party, however, speculation has been rife that there is a good chance we will see an election called early. 

So, we want to know, do you think it’s a good idea for Ireland to have its next general election this year? 


Poll Results:

Yes. (552)
No.  (280)
I don't care!  (78)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
36
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     