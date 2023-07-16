Poll: Would you like to see a general election before the end of the year?

POLITICIANS IN LEINSTER House headed off on their holidays this week.

The Dáil recess kicked in yesterday, with politicians not due back until 20 September, one week later than is usual.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl often likes to give a send-off speech on the last day.

During his speech this time around, he said he is conscious that we are at a point in the electoral cycle “where tensions are beginning to build”.

There’s been plenty of speculation over when the next general election might be, with some predicting it could be as early as this autumn or winter, while others see the coalition government holding it together to autumn 2024.

What we do know is pressure will be mounting on political parties who hope to deliver a good election result in the local and European elections next June.

“Certainly, when we come back in September I suspect the temperature will be a little higher than it is now,” he said.

So, today we want to know… Would you like to see a general election before the end of the year?

