Renters feel less secure in their tenancies compared to last year, Threshold finds

A NATIONAL SURVEY of renters, conducted by homelessness prevention charity Threshold, has found that almost half of renters in Ireland do not feel secure in their tenancy.

The survey, which was conducted last year with 119 renters, found 48% of them felt insecure that they could stay renting their current home for as long as they wanted or needed.

Threshold said there has been a “steady, year-on-year increase” of insecurity felt by Irish renters, compared to last year’s report – where 44% of renters said they were insecure.

The charity’s Chief Executive Officer, John-Mark McCafferty said: “The strong deterioration in feelings of security among renters over the last number of years is unsurprising as we are continuing to see an exodus of small landlords from the private rental sector, leaving high volatility in the market.”

McCaffery praised the tenant-in-situ scheme and echoed his calls from last month’s housing committee meeting that small landlords be made aware of the “benefit in selling to Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies”.

“It is imperative that those wishing to sell see a benefit in selling to Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies and that any incentives provided to retain small landlords in the market improve security for renters,” the CEO said.

Around 30% of those who described their relationship with their landlord as “very positive” said they still did not feel secure that they would not get kicked out.

Affordability

Just 17% of the renters said they were renting their property by choice although just over a quarter of the respondents were found to have affordable rent.

Threshold measured this by using a 30% income to rent affordability measure. Just over half of respondents were paying more than 30% of their income on rent, with almost a fifth of applicants saying they spent over half.

McCaffery said the survey’s findings fuel a “stark narrative” for renters.

McCaffery added: “This is across all family types, income ranges and ages, however those reliant on social welfare, pension payments and those in part-time employment felt this challenge of affordability more acutely.

This crisis in the rental sector is leaving no area of society untouched.”

The survey found that 45% of those surveyed said their rent had been increased in the last 12 months, while 18 respondents had their rent increased between five and 40 per cent.

Among those living in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs), almost a quarter said that they had received a rent increase above the allowed cap of 2%.

Threshold have called on the government to implement safeguards that will include “strict enforcement of rent regulations to improve affordability”.

McCafferty said: “It is extremely disappointing to hear of tenants facing unlawful rent increases in RPZs, with almost one in four respondents in RPZs reporting to have received a rent increase above the permitted 2% cap.”



“It is absolutely crucial that rent increases in RPZs are monitored, and we strongly encourage any household who has received a rent increase to contact Threshold to seek information and guidance on what is permitted,” he added.

The CEO told TD during last month’s housing committee meeting that there has been about a 12% increase in the number of households who the charity have identified as at risk in the last 12 months.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD launched the report today. The Minister said that the findings from the survey were “much-needed” and that the Government will “do all it can” to speed up the delivery of housing.

O’Brien said: “We know that we must develop more housing, of all kinds, and significantly scale up the delivery of affordable purchase homes and affordable cost rental homes.

“Cost-rental, in particular, will provide a level of security at affordable prices not seen in the market up until recently. It provides the solution to many of the challenges highlighted in this report,” O’Brein added.