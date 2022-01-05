#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

Genrui antigen tests should be removed from shelves of Irish retailers, HPRA advises

The HPRA said that it was based on reports of false positives from 550 consumers. The regulator has said that it will continue to liaise with Genrui to “investigate the matter further”. Current advice remains for people to follow public health guidance if they receive a positive result.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 38,074 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5646941
Genrui brand antigen tests
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Genrui brand antigen tests
Genrui brand antigen tests
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE HEALTH PRODUCTS Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has said that retailers are to remove the Genrui brand antigen tests from sale until further notice.

The HPRA issued the advice this evening, saying that it was based on 550 reports of false positives being reported by Irish consumers associated with the use of Genrui antigen tests.

Yesterday, The Journal reported that the HPRA were investigating the antigen tests after complaints were sent to the regulator about false positives.

In a statement this evening, the HPRA said that while all antigen tests have the possibility to give false positives and negatives, the number of false positives being reported on Genrui antigen tests is “significant”.

“The HPRA states that the rapid rise in the number of reports of false positive results relating to the Genrui self-test is significant and a precautionary removal from sale is warranted while the matter is further investigated by the manufacturer (Genrui Biotech, Shenzen, China) and its European representative,” said a spokesperson for the HPRA.

“The HPRA also advises against the online purchase of Genrui self-tests at this time while the matter remains under investigation.”

Related Read

04.01.22 Genrui antigen tests: HPRA and company to investigate after multiple reports of false positives

The Genrui brand of antigen test has been sold in multiple outlets across Ireland including supermaket and convenience store chains.

The HPRA have advised that anyone who receives a positive test result from a rapid antigen test, including Genrui tests, to follow current HSE public health guidelines.

The regulator has said that it will continue to liaise with Genrui to “investigate the matter further” and that it is also in contact with European Competent Authorities on the issue.

Anyone who has received a false positive on Genrui antigen tests can report them on www.hpra.ie

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for Lidl told The Journal that they stopped stocking Genrui antigen tests “well before Christmas”, but that they did not have information on when stores stopped selling the tests.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie