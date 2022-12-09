Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 9 December 2022
Advertisement

Former police officer jailed over role in death of George Floyd

J. Alexander Kueng had kneeled on George Floyd’s back.

37 minutes ago 1,980 Views 0 Comments
J. Alexander Kueng has been jailed over his role in the death of George Floyd
J. Alexander Kueng has been jailed over his role in the death of George Floyd
Image: PA

THE FORMER MINNEAPOLIS police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer pressed on his neck has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Floyd died on 25 May 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine and a half minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe and eventually went limp.

J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back during the restraint while a third officer, Thomas Lane, held Floyd’s legs and a fourth, Tou Thao, kept bystanders from intervening.

The killing, which a bystander recorded on video, sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. In exchange, a charge of aiding and abetting murder was dropped.

Kueng is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. The state and federal sentence will be served at the same time.

He appeared at his sentencing hearing via video from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Mr Floyd’s family members had the right to make victim impact statements, but none did. Family attorney Ben Crump said in a statement before the hearing that Kueng’s sentencing “delivers yet another piece of justice for the Floyd family”.

“While the family faces yet another holiday season without George, we hope that moments like these continue to bring them a measure of peace, knowing that George’s death was not in vain,” he said.

All of the officers were fired and faced state and federal charges.

As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd’s torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.

Kueng’s lawyer, Thomas Plunkett, on Friday blamed the Minneapolis Police Department’s leadership and a lack of training for Floyd’s death.

He highlighted Kueng’s status as a rookie — saying he had only been on the job on his own for three days — and accused department leadership of failing to implement training to encourage officers to intervene when one of their colleagues is doing something wrong.

“On behalf of Mr Kueng, I’m not calling for justice. I’m calling for progress,” he said.

The sentencing brings the cases against all of the former officers a step closer to resolution, though the state case against Thao is still pending.

Thao previously told Judge Peter Cahill that it “would be lying” to plead guilty.

In October, he agreed to what is called a stipulated evidence trial on the aiding and abetting manslaughter count.

As part of that process, his attorneys and prosecutors are working out agreed-upon evidence in his case and filing written closing arguments. Cahill will then decide whether he is guilty or not.

If Thao is convicted, the murder count — which carries a presumptive sentence of twelve-and-a-half years in prison — will be dropped.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving twenty-two-and-a-half years in the state case.

He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years.

He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February: all three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.

Lane, who is white, is serving his two-and-a-half-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He is serving a three-year state sentence at the same time.

Kueng, who is black, was sentenced to three years on the federal counts; Thao, who is Hmong American, got a three-and-a-half-year federal sentence.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie