Thursday 18 June, 2020
'I am my brother's keeper': George Floyd’s brother urges UN to investigate police killings

Philonise Floyd’s message by video was to the Human Rights Council.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 11:14 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE BROTHER OF George Floyd has made a heartfelt plea to the UN’s top human rights body to launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism and the killing of unarmed blacks by police.

Philonise Floyd’s message by video to the Human Rights Council came as it contemplates an unprecedented bid sought by the Africa Group to create a Commission of Inquiry, the council’s most powerful tool of scrutiny.

A commission would examine and report on racism and violence against protesters by police in the United States.

“I am my brother’s keeper.

“You in the United Nations are your brothers and sisters’ keepers in America — and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” Floyd said.

“I am asking you to help him.

“I am asking you to help me.

“I am asking you to help us: Black people in America.”

