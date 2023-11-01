File on George Gibney sent to DPP after Garda investigation into new allegations

A FILE HAS been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following a Garda investigation into new allegations of sexual abuse against former Irish Olympic swimming coach George Gibney.

A specialist team within the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) has been investigating the allegations against Gibney.

Gibney was the founder of the Trojan Swimming Club in Blackrock in Dublin, where he also worked as a coach. He was also the Irish national swimming coach until 1991.

Now aged in his 70s, he was previously charged with 27 sexual offences in 1993.

However, the charges of indecent assault and unlawful carnal knowledge were dropped in 1994 after he secured an injunction in the High Court preventing the DPP from prosecuting him.

Gibney left Ireland and moved to Scotland where he continued to work as a swimming coach. He has lived in the United States since 1995.

In 1997, a garda investigation into Gibney was opened after fresh allegations were made against him. This investigation did not result in a prosecution.

In 2020, the BBC Sounds and Second Captains podcast ‘Where is George Gibney?‘ gave an in-depth at look ahe circumstances and child abuse accusations surrounding Gibney.

Gardaí commenced a new investigation after the podcast was broadcast. An appeal was issued for people with any information to come forward. A number of alleged victims did come forward with allegations.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a file has been sent to the DPP and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The DPP would be free to seek Gibney’s extradition from the US if it was to proceed with charges.