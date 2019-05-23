Interviews to be held today for the top job in the PSNI

INTERVIEWS WILL BE held today for the role of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The position is opening up with current chief constable George Hamilton set to retire after five years in the role next month.

Four prospective candidates have applied for the role, two from within the PSNI, and two external candidates, RTÉ News reported.

The interviews will be conducted by members of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

Its choice to take the role will have to be ratified by Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley, in lieu of a government in place in the North.

Hamilton entered policing at a young age, joining the RUC cadet scheme in 1983. He became an RUC constable in August 1985. He made sergeant at the age of 23 in 1990, and progressed through the ranks of the police force over the years.

He succeeded Matt Baggott as chief constable in May 2014, beating Garda assistant commissioner Derek Byrne and Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Cressida Dick for the post.

When announcing he was stepping down, Hamilton said it had been the “greatest privilege” of his career to hold the top job.

“I am privileged and humbled to have led the dedicated officers and staff of the PSNI and to have worked in partnership with so many people committed to public service in Northern Ireland and beyond,” he said.