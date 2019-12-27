This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
George Michael’s sister dies on Christmas day - the third anniversary of the singer's death

The death of Melanie Panayiotou is not being treated as suspicious.

By Press Association Friday 27 Dec 2019, 4:25 PM
28 minutes ago 5,406 Views 7 Comments
George Michael performs on stage in Paris in 2011.
Image: Allaman Stephane/ABACA/PA Images
George Michael performs on stage in Paris in 2011.
George Michael performs on stage in Paris in 2011.
Image: Allaman Stephane/ABACA/PA Images

GEORGE MICHAEL’S SISTER Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55, exactly three years on from the singer’s death.

According to reports, Melanie Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda Panayiotou on Christmas Day at her home in Hampstead, north London.

Their brother, the former Wham! star, died of natural causes at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

A statement from the family’s lawyer John Reid said: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

“We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it was called by the London Ambulance Service at around 7.35pm on Wednesday to “reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3”.

It added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

“A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

Prior to Christmas this year, Michael’s family told his fans that their kind messages “lift us when things are tough”.

With the third anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s death approaching, his relatives had also asked that people continue to do “good deeds in his memory”.

His sisters, his father Jack and longtime manager David Austin shared a statement on Michael’s official website saying that the family have “come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music”.

Michael – whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career.

