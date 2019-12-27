George Michael’s sister dies on Christmas day - the third anniversary of the singer's death

GEORGE MICHAEL’S SISTER Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55, exactly three years on from the singer’s death.

According to reports, Melanie Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda Panayiotou on Christmas Day at her home in Hampstead, north London.

Their brother, the former Wham! star, died of natural causes at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

A statement from the family’s lawyer John Reid said: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

“We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it was called by the London Ambulance Service at around 7.35pm on Wednesday to “reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3”.

It added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

“A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

Prior to Christmas this year, Michael’s family told his fans that their kind messages “lift us when things are tough”.

With the third anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s death approaching, his relatives had also asked that people continue to do “good deeds in his memory”.

His sisters, his father Jack and longtime manager David Austin shared a statement on Michael’s official website saying that the family have “come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music”.

Michael – whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career.