Investigation launched after threatening letter sent to family of George Nkencho

Protesters wearing face masks outside the Blanchardstown Garda Station in Dublin as they protest over the killing of George Nkencho.

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the family of the late George Nkencho received a threatening letter in the post.

A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is investigating the origination and contents of correspondence which has been brought to our attention.”

Mr Nkencho (27) was shot dead by gardaí on 30 December. He had earlier that day been involved in two separate public order incidents and was armed with a knife.

It is understood the letter writer told the family they were glad Mr Nkencho had been shot dead.

It also references inaccurate claims that he was a convicted criminal – lies which have been spread over social media. (Read a FactCheck on the claims here.)

Mr Nkencho had no criminal convictions and suffered with mental health issues.The letter, which was sent to the family home in Clonee on the Meath/Dublin border, also told the family they should leave the area.

Racist language was used in the letter which will now be fingerprinted by gardaí in a bid to track down the sender.

Gsoc is investigating the death of Mr Nkencho.