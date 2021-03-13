'He will forever be in our hearts': Funeral of George Nkencho takes place in Dublin

The coffin of George Nkencho is removed from the hearse on arrival at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Huntstown, Dublin Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to George Nkencho as his funeral took place in Dublin this afternoon.

Nkencho (27) was shot dead by gardaí on 30 December.

His sister said his death was untimely, unplanned and unwanted.

Gloria Nkencho delivered a eulogy at the start of her brother’s funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in the capital this afternoon.

“This is in memory of my brother, for everything he stood for, for all that he believed in,” she said.

“It was untimely, unplanned and unwanted, but he is welcomed into the bosom of the Lord.

“He is at peace, he is happy, my family will be at peace.”

The coffin of George Nkencho arrives at the church Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

Nkencho was shot multiple times outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin.

He was allegedly brandishing a knife and threatened gardaí before he was shot by members of Blanchardstown garda armed support unit.

Nkencho was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

His sister said: “Remember George for not what they said about him, but for who he is and for who he will forever be in our hearts.

“A brother, a son, a nephew, a best friend, a cousin, a team-mate, a classmate, a partner.

“He is at peace and we love you.”

The cleric who conducted the service said: “Let the law do its work as investigations are still ongoing.

“Be patient with the appropriate authorities, that is the only advice I will give to the whole family.”