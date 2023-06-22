Inquest into George Nkencho death adjourned for fifth time as DPP only received file this week

AN INQUEST INTO the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí in west Dublin two and a half years ago has been adjourned for a fifth time.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court today heard an application by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission for a further adjournment of the inquest into Mr Nkencho’s death as a file on the case had only been forwarded to the DPP earlier this week.

George Nkencho (27) suffered fatal gunshot wounds during an incident involving members of the Garda Armed Support Unit outside his family home at Manorfields Drive, Clonee, Co Dublin on 30 December 2020.

The fatal shooting occurred after a stand-off developed between the deceased, who was armed with a kitchen knife, and gardaí shortly after George Nkencho had been involved in an incident at a local Eurospar store where he assaulted a shop assistant.

The young man, whose family come originally from Nigeria, was pronounced dead a short time later at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Post-mortem results, which were released when the inquest first opened in June 2021, revealed he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

His family claim he was suffering from mental health issues for several months before his death and that the level of force used against him by gardaí was disproportionate.

It is believed gardaí were unaware that George Nkencho had returned to his family home and were fearful that he posed a threat to the occupants of the property when the decision was taken to use their weapons.

In his application for another adjournment of the inquest, GSOC lead investigator, Stuart Duguid, said its investigation into the circumstances of Mr Nkencho’s death had been completed since the last hearing in the coroner’s court in December.

Duguid said a file on the case had been sent to the Commission which had directed it should be forwarded to the DPP.

He confirmed to the coroner, Myra Cullinane, that the file had been sent to the DPP on Monday.

Duguid applied for and was granted a further six-month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.1 of the Coroners Act on grounds that criminal proceedings in the case are being considered.

Dr Cullinane was informed that Mr Nkencho’s family had been kept updated of the progress of the investigation by a family liaison officer appointed by GSOC.

The coroner adjourned the case for a further mention to 14 December.

GSOC confirmed earlier this week that it had met with relatives of the deceased about the forwarding of a file to the DPP.

However, GSOC did not state if it had made a recommendation on whether any criminal charges should be brought against gardai involved in Mr Nkencho’s death.

Speaking earlier this week, the deceased’s sister, Gloria Nkencho, welcomed the forwarding of a file to the DPP and said it represented the latest step in her family’s quest for justice.

“This development brings us a sense of relief and hope as it signifies the potential for criminal charges to be brought against the officers responsible for George’s death,” said Ms Nkencho.

She added: “Our family firmly believes that those accountable for George’s untimely passing should face the full extent of the law.”

At a previous hearing of the inquest in 2021, Mr Nkencho’s family also called on the coroner to conduct a wide examination of his death to establish if it was linked to racial profiling and discrimination in the context of the shooting “of a black man at the hands of white police officers.”

A GSOC spokesperson said that on Monday that a detailed statement on how the investigation was conducted is available.

“This investigation is now complete, and a direction by the DPP is awaited. GSOC will make no further comment at this time.

“GSOC undertakes to make the substantive detail of its investigation publicly available when other statutory processes permit,” the statement added.

There has been criticism from the Nkencho family, Garda representative bodies and politicians regarding the length of the probe.