Thursday 7 July 2022
Mysterious Georgia Guidestones monument demolished after being bombed by vandals

The so-called American Stonehenge was a target for conspiracy theorists who linked it with Satanism.

By AFP Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 9,241 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810931
The mysterious monument stood in Elbert County, Georgia, USA.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MYSTERIOUS GRANITE monument in the US state of Georgia that was engraved with advice on how to protect humanity – and which was called satanic by some critics – has been destroyed in an explosion.

The state’s Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video showing the blast in the early hours of this morning that brought down one of the slabs that made up the so-called Georgia Guidestones.

A second video shows a grey car leaving the scene. The rest of the monument was later demolished for safety reasons, the bureau said.

The motive for blowing up the monument in Elber County was not immediately known.

The site drew thousands of visitors annually and became the subject of right wing conspiracy theories.

These have linked the monument to the “New World Order” theory, about a cabal of global elites plotting to rule mankind. In 2008, it was defaced with the words “death to the New World Order” in red paint.

Sometimes called the American Stonehenge, the nearly six metre high monument was erected in 1980 and it is not known who was behind the project.

Located about 160 kilometres east of Atlanta, it was commissioned by a person or group using the pseudonym RC Christian.

The monument featured a 10-part message advocating protection of mankind in eight languages, said the tourism website Explore Georgia.

The message etched into the granite said in part: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity; Unite humanity with a living new language,” the Elber County Chamber of Commerce says on its website.

The Covid-19 pandemic boosted conspiracies connected to the guidestones, including that they contained instructions on depopulating the earth.

GBI The structure was completely demolished for safety reasons. Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The destruction of the monument was celebrated amongst some conspiracy theorists online. Far-right talk show host Alex Jones said he enjoyed the bombing of the stones “at an animal level”, but added he would like them to stand as an “evil edifice” exposing depopulation plans.

In the gubernatorial primary in Georgia in May, Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor called the monument satanic and made destroying it part of her platform.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do,” Taylor wrote on social media today after the monument was brought down. “That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke

© – AFP, 2022

AFP

