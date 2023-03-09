Georgia's ruling party has dropped controversial legislation that provoked mass protests

GEORGIA’S RULING PARTY has announced it is halting plans to introduce controversial “foreign agent” legislation that triggered massive protests in the country.

“As a party of government responsible to every member of society, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw this bill that we supported,” the Georgian Dream party said in a statement on its website.

The plans sparked two days of large-scale protest in the ex-Soviet country that aspires to joining the European Union and NATO.

Both the United States and the European Union had expressed concerns over bill that critics say mirrored legislation in Russia used to suppress civil society.

Advertisement

Georgian Dream said in its statement the bill had been “represented in a bad light and in a misleading way,” adding that it would launch public consultations to “better explain” the law’s purpose.

© AFP 2023