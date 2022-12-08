Special Criminal Court rules that Jonathan Dowdall can be called to give evidence in trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court has ruled that evidence from former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall can be heard at the trial of Gerard Hutch.
The ruling was made by the three judge panel this afternoon which means that Dowdall will now be called by the State.
Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on 5 February 2016.
Hutch’s counsel Brendan Grehan SC had objected to Dowdall giving evidence on grounds that Dowdall was prompted to give evidence against his former co-accused because they offered him “an incredibly powerful incentive” so that the murder charged would be dropped.
Sean Gillane for the State in his arguments to the court said that there was no link between the two events.
Ms Justice Tara Burns said that the judges had determined that Dowdall’s giving a statement of evidence to investigating gardaí was not given by him in return for the dropping of the murder charge.
