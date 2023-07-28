Remains of German climber missing since 1986 recovered on glacier in Swiss Alps

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE REMAINS OF a German climber who has been missing since 1986 have been recovered on a glacier in the Swiss Alps, the Valais canton police have said.
Climate change has accelerated the melting of glaciers, with the retreating ice releasing bodies of alpinists it has held for years, often decades.
On 12 July, climbers found human remains and several pieces of equipment on the Theodule glacier, in southern Switzerland.
The remains were transported to a hospital and “DNA comparisons allowed to establish that this was an alpinist who had disappeared in September 1986″, the police said in a statement.
Then 38 years old, the man went missing after failing to return from a climb. A search undertaken at the time was unsuccessful.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site