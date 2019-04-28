Four hikers die in Swiss Alps avalanche

FOUR HIKERS HAVE died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, according to local police.

The accident took place on Friday in the village of Fieschertal. A group of German hikers had set off at 9am that morning.

After the hikers failed to arrive at a hut in the Konkordia area that evening, the keeper of the cabin raised the alarm.

A search flight was immediately deployed.

Several avalanches had happened in the area in question.

Due to the bad weather, searches could only resume yesterday at 1.30pm.

Four hikers were located between the Grunhorn and Konkordiahutte area in the afternoon. They have been confirmed dead.

The identification of the victims is still in progress.

The public prosecutor has opened an investigation.