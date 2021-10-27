#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 27 October 2021
German president welcomed to Ireland for three-day visit

He was greeted by the Irish President and his wife at Aras an Uachtarain.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 1:41 PM
44 minutes ago 4,185 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585198
Image: Alamy Stock Photo via PA
Image: Alamy Stock Photo via PA

MICHAEL D HIGGINS welcomed the German President to his Phoenix Park residence this morning, marking the start of a three-day visit by Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The German head of state arrived at Aras an Uachtarain for an official welcoming ceremony just after 11am.

He was greeted by the Irish President and his wife Sabina Higgins and a guard of honour from the 7th Infantry Battalion from the Cathal Brugha Barracks.

Steinmeier also received a 21-gun salute from the Irish defence forces.

The three-day visit will see Steinmeier, who has been Germany’s president since 2017, visit several locations in Dublin and across the country.

Steinmeier, who arrived with his wife Elke Budenbender and an official delegation, is expected to hold talks with Taoiseach Micheal Martin during his visit.

He will also meet with Dáil Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail, as well as the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

The Irish President visited Germany in July 2019.

That visit came amid uncertainty about Brexit and the shape of the UK’s exit from EU.

This presidential trip to Ireland will also include a visit to the University of Limerick, where Steinmeier will meet with students.

The Irish and German delegations are expected to discuss issues around democracy and global justice.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

