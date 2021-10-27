German president welcomed to Ireland for three-day visit

MICHAEL D HIGGINS welcomed the German President to his Phoenix Park residence this morning, marking the start of a three-day visit by Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The German head of state arrived at Aras an Uachtarain for an official welcoming ceremony just after 11am.

He was greeted by the Irish President and his wife Sabina Higgins and a guard of honour from the 7th Infantry Battalion from the Cathal Brugha Barracks.

Steinmeier also received a 21-gun salute from the Irish defence forces.

The three-day visit will see Steinmeier, who has been Germany’s president since 2017, visit several locations in Dublin and across the country.

Steinmeier, who arrived with his wife Elke Budenbender and an official delegation, is expected to hold talks with Taoiseach Micheal Martin during his visit.

He will also meet with Dáil Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail, as well as the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

The Irish President visited Germany in July 2019.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

That visit came amid uncertainty about Brexit and the shape of the UK’s exit from EU.

This presidential trip to Ireland will also include a visit to the University of Limerick, where Steinmeier will meet with students.

The Irish and German delegations are expected to discuss issues around democracy and global justice.