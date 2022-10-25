Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

German president takes cover in air raid shelter on Ukraine trip

Sirens went off shortly after the German leader arrived in the capital.

46 minutes ago 2,735 Views 7 Comments
Wreckage of a building in Ukraine
Wreckage of a building in Ukraine
Image: AP

THE GERMAN PRESIDENT was forced to take cover in an air raid shelter earlier during his first visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

The trip came six months after Frank-Walter Steinmeier, then under heavy criticism for his years-long detente policy with Moscow, was snubbed by Kyiv.

After arriving in the capital, he headed to the northern town of Koriukivka — but was forced to take cover when sirens went off.

“We spent the first hour and a half in an air raid shelter,” he said.

“That really impressed upon us the conditions in which people here are living.”

Koriukivka was occupied by Russian forces at the start of the war. Russian troops have since pulled back but the town is facing a bleak winter due to damaged infrastructure and difficulties with essential supplies.

Steinmeier hailed the courage of the town’s residents, who he said had “confronted tanks with their bare hands, and actually brought them to a halt”.

The power supply has been partially restored, he said, and a local heating plant will be converted so it can operate with wood harvested locally.

On his arrival earlier in Kyiv, Steinmeier had pledged that Germany will “further support Ukraine: militarily, politically, financially”.

He is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday evening, before returning to Germany on Wednesday.

His trip was originally planned for last week but was cancelled at the last minute due to security reasons, sparking jibes as officials from other countries made the journey.

In the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, was heavily criticised over his years-long rapprochement towards Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.

His offer to visit Kyiv in April was snubbed, sparking tension between the two countries.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat serving his second stint as German president, was a foreign minister in two of former chancellor Angela Merkel’s governments.

He has been a leading advocate of the “Wandel durch Handel” (Change through Trade) concept, which argues that fostering close commercial ties can help spur democratic reforms.

Steinmeier also championed the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which has now been halted over Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

But he has since admitted that his detente approach towards President Vladimir Putin had been misguided, and that there could be “no return to normal with Putin’s Russia”.

Zelensky meanwhile asked the international community to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his war-torn country, in an address via video-link to a reconstruction conference in Berlin.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie