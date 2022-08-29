Denmark and Germany back wind to replace Russian gas as energy fears grow

DENMARK WILL INCREASE its planned offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea to three gigawatts and hook it up to the German grid, a step towards weaning Europe off its reliance on Russian gas, both countries announced today.

When established in 2030, it should be able to supply electricity to up to 4.5 million European homes.

A 470-kilometre (292-mile) undersea cable will run via the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm to northern Germany, enabling the power to be sent directly to the German electricity grid and on to the rest of Europe.

At present, Denmark and Germany have respective offshore wind energy capacities of 1.5 gigawatts and one gigawatt.

German economy and climate minister Robert Habeck called it “a flagship project” and added that “with such projects among European partners, we achieve two key goals at the same time: European energy security and climate neutrality”.

The deal was announced today in Copenhagen.

Denmark’s energy minister Dan Jorgensen added that “international co-operation is more urgent than ever before” to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to make Europe independent from Russian gas and oil.

On Friday, Germany’s foreign minister said estimates show that wind from the Baltic Sea can produce “more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations”.

The countries around the Baltic Sea “need to set the sails, work together and set course towards making our region more sustainable, more resilient and more secure”, Annalena Baerbock said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany remains committed to ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, the earliest of any major industrialised nation.

Scholz urged the European Union to take swift action in reforming its electricity market, saying that changes were desperately needed to bring soaring power prices down.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, Scholz said that “we are in complete agreement that rapid action has to be taken” on reforming the market.

“My impression is, I think our common impression is, that this will now succeed more quickly across Europe than under other framework conditions.”

To meet the goal, his government has said it will close coal-fired power plants that were reactivated due to the war in Ukraine, end imports of Russian oil and coal this year and aim to stop using Russian gas within the next two years.

Also today, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned energy company bosses about the risk of energy rationing this winter and urged them to take steps to reduce their consumption.

“If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers,” she said.

“If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it.”

With additional reporting from AFP