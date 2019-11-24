This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suspected Islamic State member returned to Germany along with three children

The woman is the first adult female to have officially been repatriated to Germany.

By AFP Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,046 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904571
German Armed Forces at an air base (file photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images
German Armed Forces at an air base (file photo)
German Armed Forces at an air base (file photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images

A WOMAN BELIEVED to have been a member of Islamic State (IS) and her three children have arrived back in her home country Germany.

The woman is the first adult female member of the group to have been returned through official channels to Germany from Syria.

Named only as Laura H, the 30-year-old from the state of Hesse arrived at Frankfurt airport late Saturday on a flight from Erbil in Iraq.

While she was not immediately arrested on arrival, Laura H remains the subject of an investigation on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organisation as well as failure to properly care for her children, Der Spiegel reported, citing security sources.

Her passport has also been confiscated and she has been banned from leaving the country, while her children are being entrusted to a close relative.

According to the magazine, the woman travelled from Giessen in central Germany to Syria in 2016 with her two children and her husband, a Somalia-born US citizen, before she joined IS.

She had already been linked to Salafist [Islamic fundamentalist] circles in Germany and allegedly posted an online call for aid donations for Syria that went to a fundamentalist group.

Following her husband’s reported killing and her own capture by Kurdish security forces, Laura H claims to have turned away from IS ideology.

A US aid organisation helped bring her to Erbil from the Al-Hol prison camp in northeastern Syria, according to Der Spiegel.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged Western countries to repatriate their nationals linked to IS, but they have been largely reluctant to do so.

A Turkish invasion of northern Syria last month sparked concern of a mass breakout from Kurdish-held jails and camps.

Germany had already brought home a handful of orphans, but no adults until yesterday.

Related Reads

12.11.19 'Not our problem': Suspected jihadist trapped in no-man's land at border after being expelled from Turkey
11.11.19 Lisa Smith expected back in Ireland as Turkey prepares to deport over 20 'foreign jihadists'
13.03.19 Explainer: How can the return of Islamic State members to their home countries work?

Irish woman Lisa Smith, who was married to an Islamic State fighter and lived in Syria until Turkey’s recent incursion into the country, is expected to be repatriated to Ireland.

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces, she was captured by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after Islamic State fighters lost control of their final stronghold.

The 38-year-old was being held with her two-year old daughter in the Al-Hawl displacement camp for the wives and children of Islamic State fighters.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces had been dispatched to the border area between Syria and Turkey to bring Smith and her child home, and it looks likely she will return to Ireland in coming weeks. 

Austria, Belgium, Britain and France have also repatriated some orphaned children, while the United States has repatriated several women and their children.

- © AFP 2019 with additional reporting from Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie