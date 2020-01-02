This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman and daughters being investigated over sky lanterns after fatal German zoo blaze

More than 30 animals were killed in the fire.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 9,443 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4951657
Firefighters stand in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo, in Krefeld, Germany
Image: Alexander Forstreuter via PA Images
Firefighters stand in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo, in Krefeld, Germany
Firefighters stand in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo, in Krefeld, Germany
Image: Alexander Forstreuter via PA Images

THREE WOMEN ARE under investigation for launching paper sky lanterns at New Year that apparently ignited a devastating fire at a German zoo, killing more than 30 animals, officials said.

The local women – a mother and her two daughters, aged 30 to 60 – went to police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year’s Day after authorities held a news conference about the blaze, criminal police chief Gerd Hoppmann said.

The women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson, prosecutor Jens Frobel said.

The offence can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Many Germans welcome in the new year legally with fireworks at midnight.

Sky lanterns, however, are both illegal and unusual in Germany.

The mini hot-air balloons made of paper have been used in Asia for centuries.

The fire started in a corner of the ape house’s roof at Krefeld Zoo and spread rapidly.

The zoo near the Dutch border said the ape house burned down and more than 30 animals – including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys – were killed, as well as fruit bats and birds.

Firefighters were only able to rescue two chimpanzees.

Related Read

01.01.20 Scores of animals killed in fire at German zoo

The zoo said today it was satisfied with their condition.

Hoppmann said the women had ordered five sky lanterns on the internet and told authorities that they had not known they were illegal in Germany.

He added there was nothing in the product description showing that they were banned.

Hoppmann described the women as “completely normal people who seemed very sensible, very responsible” and said it was “very courageous” of them to come forward, saving authorities a tricky investigation.

He added that they fear reprisals.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie