#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

German lawmakers back new Covid measures after disease agency warns of 'really terrible Christmas'

The laws include requirements for employees to prove they are vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative to access workplaces.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 7:49 PM
1 hour ago 10,640 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5605890
Lawmakers wear face mask as they attend a Bundestag session.
Image: Markus Schreiber/AP
Lawmakers wear face mask as they attend a Bundestag session.
Lawmakers wear face mask as they attend a Bundestag session.
Image: Markus Schreiber/AP

GERMAN LAWMAKERS HAVE approved new measures to rein in record coronavirus infections after the head of the nation’s disease control agency warned the country could face a “really terrible Christmas”.

The measures passed in the Bundestag with votes from the centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The three parties are negotiating to form a new government.

The legislation includes requirements for employees to prove they are vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the virus in order to access communal workplaces.

The measures still need to be approved by Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats had wanted to extend existing rules that served as the basis for numerous national and state-wide restrictions.

Due to expire this month, the rules were criticised for marginalising parliament despite its central role in the German political system.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, said today that 65,371 newly confirmed cases had been reported in a single day, continuing the upward trend that experts have been warning about for weeks.

“We are currently heading towards a serious emergency,” said the agency’s director, Lothar Wieler. “We are going to have a really terrible Christmas if we don’t take counter-measures now.”

embedded263782295 A medical worker carries out a rapid test at mobile testing unit in Frankfurt.

Wieler said Germany needs to increase its vaccination rates to significantly above 75%, from 67.7% at present.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The eastern state of Saxony, which at 57.6% has the country’s lowest immunisation rate, is poised to impose a limited lockdown in response to soaring case numbers.

Governor Michael Kretschmer said the state government would decide on a “hard and clear wave breaker” tomorrow lasting two to three weeks.

Official figures show Saxony had more than 761 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week, the highest infection rate in Germany.

Wieler has also called for the closure of clubs and bars, an end to large-scale events and access to many parts of public life to be limited to those with vaccine or recovery certificates.

He warned that hospitals across Germany are struggling to find beds for Covid-19 patients and those with other illnesses.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie