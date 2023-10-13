Seven people killed in Germany in crash of suspected smuggling vehicle

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE died and numerous others were injured overnight in Germany’s southeastern Bavaria region after a minibus tried to evade a road check, police said.
A Mercedes Vito minibus with Austrian license plates and carrying more than 20 people tried to evade the check some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border between Austria and Germany as it drove toward Munich, police said.
Asked by AFP if the minivan was carrying migrants, a police spokesman said that identity checks of those involved were ongoing.
According to police, the vehicle sped up to avoid a road check by federal police forces. It then took a freeway exit between the Ampfing and Waldkraiburg communities and crashed.
Since early October, Germany has beefed up controls along its eastern border amid concerns that too many migrants were trying to enter the country.
