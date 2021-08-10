#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 10 August 2021
Advertisement

Germany to end free Covid-19 tests in bid to incentivise more people to get vaccinated

Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination or recovery will be required to access a range of facilities.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 10:01 PM
1 hour ago 7,678 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5519980
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GERMANY WILL END free coronavirus tests in October, regional leaders and the federal government have agreed, in a push to incentivise more people to get vaccinated.

Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination or recovery will be required to access facilities including restaurants, cinemas and gyms, in areas where infection rates rise above a certain threshold.

From October, those who refuse to get jabbed will have to pay to prove they are infection-free, or risk being shut out.

Proof of test or vaccination will be required as soon as the rate of infections in a region reaches 35 per 100,000 people over seven days.

Children and people who for health reasons cannot be vaccinated will still be able to get tested for free.

Germany’s incidence rate stood on Tuesday at 23.5, but several regions including Berlin and Hamburg are already past the 35 mark.

After delivering well over one million jabs a day at its peak, Europe’s most populous country has seen the take-up for inoculation against the coronavirus slow dramatically.

As of today, 52 million people in Germany – or 62.5% of the population – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but Merkel said she hoped another 15% to 20% would get the jab.

“It is everyone’s responsibility … to promote vaccination wherever possible,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, urging “all friends and family members who have been vaccinated to promote this in their circles of friends and families and sport clubs”.

Related Reads

10.08.21 Over 700 pharmacies will be administering Pfizer vaccines from this week
09.08.21 Coronavirus: 1,522 new cases confirmed in Ireland
09.08.21 Almost 9,000 people attended walk-in Covid vaccine centres over the weekend

‘Indirect compulsory vaccination’

Merkel has repeatedly said she does not think it is right to make vaccinations compulsory.

But critics accused her government of using tests as a tool to pressure the population to get jabbed.

Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right AfD who is herself not vaccinated, said the move was an “indirect compulsory vaccination through restrictions, bans and additional burdens”.

Merkel countered that vaccinated people cannot simply be asked to continue to be subject to restrictions because part of the population opted against jabs.

“We also have to think about those who work in hospitals, and overloading the health system must be ruled out,” she added.

Germany’s latest move is similar to new requirements in France of a health pass to access cinemas, cafes or trains.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The push by French President Emmanuel Macron for the health pass which is proof of either vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from Covid-19, has sparked angry protests across France.

In Germany, regular protests have also broken out against coronavirus restrictions as well as vaccinations.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie