Dublin: 15°C Thursday 15 July 2021
At least 4 dead and several missing in German flooding

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has been hit by storms in recent days.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 8,133 Views 1 Comment
Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded.
Image: Harald Tittel/dpa via AP
Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded.
Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded.
Image: Harald Tittel/dpa via AP

AT LEAST FOUR people have died and several more are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse.

Police in the western city of Koblenz said four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue.

“Many people have been reported missing to us,” officers added.

Sustained rain also triggered the collapse of six houses in the town of Adenau, with 30 people so far unaccounted for, police said.

Germany and neighbouring countries have seen heavy rain in recent days, causing widespread damage.

A fireman drowned yesterday during rescue work in the western town of Altena, and another man was missing in the eastern town of Joehstadt after trying to secure his property from rising waters, authorities said.

