President Higgins to travel to Germany for first Irish state visit since 2008

The visit will begin today with a formal welcome by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews,ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews,ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will today begin his official State visit to Germany, the first such visit by an Irish Head of State since 2008.

President Higgins and his wife Sabina will be accompanied by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney. In addition to his meetings with political leaders Higgins is expected to participate in a number of events hosted by Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia and Tourism Ireland.

Over the three days, Higgins will visit four German states, including the federal capital Berlin, Frankfurt in Hesse, Würzburg in Bavaria and Leipzig in Saxony. The visit takes place 90 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visit will begin today with a formal welcome by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

President Higgins and Sabina will visit the Brandenburg Gate, followed by a meeting with the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller. The President will then lay a wreath at the Neue Wache, Germany’s national monument.

The President will continue with meetings with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel, at the Federal Chancellery, and President of Germany’s national parliament, Wolfgang Schäuble, in the Bundestag.

On the second day of the visit, President Higgins will be the first Irish Head of State to include Leipzig, a city in the former East Germany. 

Higgins will welcome German President Steinmeier to a special performance of the Other Voices series, taking place in Kreuzberg, in Berlin.

On the final day of his visit, Higgins will mark the opening of a new Consulate General, the first such diplomatic representation in continental Europe in the modern era.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
