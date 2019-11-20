This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Top hat belonging to Adolf Hitler sells for €50,000 at auction amid international protests

Several items of Nazi memorabilia fetched hundreds of thousands of Euro at the auction.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 9:28 PM
17 minutes ago 1,546 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4900061
A man holds a hat with the initials of Adolf Hitler prior to an auction in Munich
Image: AP/PA Images
A man holds a hat with the initials of Adolf Hitler prior to an auction in Munich
A man holds a hat with the initials of Adolf Hitler prior to an auction in Munich
Image: AP/PA Images

AN AUCTION OF Nazi memorabilia, including Adolf Hitler’s top hat, raked in hundreds of thousands of Euro in Munich Wednesday amid German and international protests.

The Nazi leader’s top hat sold for €50,000 according to the Hermann Historica auction house website, while items of clothing belonging to his partner Eva Braun sold for thousands each.

One buyer paid €130,000 for a silver-plated copy of Hitler’s antisemitic political manifesto Mein Kampf that once belonged to senior Nazi Hermann Goering, emblazoned with an eagle and the party’s swastika emblem.

Other lots of clothing and personal belongings from notorious World War II Nazi leaders like Heinrich Himmler and Rudolf Hess also packed the catalogue pages.

“The Nazis’ crimes are being trivialised here,” the German government’s antisemitism commissioner Felix Klein told the Funke newspaper group.

“They’re acting as if they’re trading in perfectly normal historical art objects,” he said, adding that there was “a danger that Nazi relics become cult objects” for the extreme right”.

Ahead of the auction, European Jewish Association chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin recalled that “it is Germany that leads Europe in the sheer volume of reported antisemitic incidents”.

“We urge the German authorities to compel auction houses to divulge the names of those who are buying,” he said, saying they should be put on a government ‘watch’ list.

Many of the items belonging to top Nazi leaders were seized by US soldiers in the final days of World War II.

The dresses belonging to Braun, Hitler’s long-term companion who was briefly his wife before their death, were found among 40 trunks seized by the US military in May 1945 in Salzburg in Austria.

Some of the more unusual lots include a copy of Hitler’s rental contract in Munich and a pair of sunglasses worn by a defendant at the Nazi war crimes trials in Nuremberg to avoid the glare of the floodlights.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie