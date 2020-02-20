Eight people shot dead in German town of Hanau, police confirm

A car is covered with thermofoil, next to the car there are glass splinters, the crime scene is sealed off with police tape.

AT LEAST EIGHT people have been shot dead at two locations in the German city of Hanau this evening, police said.

German police confirmed that eight people have been killed in the attack.

Shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau at around 10pm tonight, police said. A large-scale search has been launched for the “unknown offenders”.

The first location was the Heumarkt area, where police said at least one person was “seriously injured”, and that “a dark vehicle” drove from that area.

The second location was the Kurt-Schumacher-Platz area. At least five people were “seriously injured” at this location, police said.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported that the attack took place in two hookah lounge areas in the town; Hessenschau reports that shots were fired in two shisha bars.

It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

Hanau is a large town located in southwestern Germany, about 20km east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

- with reporting from the Associated Press