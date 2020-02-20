This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 February, 2020
Eight people shot dead in German town of Hanau, police confirm

Shots were fired at two hookah lounge areas in the centre of the town.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 11,578 Views 12 Comments
A car is covered with thermofoil, next to the car there are glass splinters, the crime scene is sealed off with police tape.
Image: DPA/PA Images


Image: DPA/PA Images

Updated 25 minutes ago

AT LEAST EIGHT people have been shot dead at two locations in the German city of Hanau this evening, police said.

German police confirmed that eight people have been killed in the attack.

Shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau at around 10pm tonight, police said. A large-scale search has been launched for the “unknown offenders”.

The first location was the Heumarkt area, where police said at least one person was “seriously injured”, and that “a dark vehicle” drove from that area. 

The second location was the Kurt-Schumacher-Platz area. At least five people were “seriously injured” at this location, police said.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported that the attack took place in two hookah lounge areas in the town; Hessenschau reports that shots were fired in two shisha bars.

It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

Hanau is a large town located in southwestern Germany, about 20km east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

- with reporting from the Associated Press

