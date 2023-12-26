Gerry Adams has no intention of running for Áras an Uachtaráin, says McDonald

GERRY ADAMS HAS NO intention of running for Áras an Uachtaráin, according to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

When asked in a pre-Christmas interview if the the party has started to consider any candidates for the 2025 presidential election and if former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams had indicated he might throw his hat in the ring, McDonald said:

“I don’t think Gerry has any intention whatsoever.”

“To be honest to God truthful with you, we’re preparing for the locals, the Europeans, obviously the general election, when will that be, the preparation needs to start on that.

“So honestly, we haven’t had a conversation about that, but I’m fairly sure now that Gerry Adams has not got his sights set on the Áras.”

Adams turned 75 this year, but his name has still been mentioned in the speculation about possible runners and riders for the presidential election in two years time.

Other major figures have that have been mentioned are Bertie Ahern, Enda Kenny and Micheál Martin. The names of Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald and current EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness have also been linked with the role.

Adams previously ruled himself out of the presidential election ahead of the 2018 vote.

He stepped down as Sinn Féin leader in 2017, announcing that he would not be seeking re-election to the Dáil, stating: “I won’t miss it at all at all. I think it’s a small cosy little club. I can tell ya, it would fry your head to listen to the nonsense that is talked.”