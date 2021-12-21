#Open journalism No news is bad news

Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial

The jury has asked to review evidence from three of four women who said Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in sexual abuse they experienced as teenagers.

Ghislaine Maxwell
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A JURY HAS resumed deliberations in the sex-trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury in Manhattan federal court went back to work in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons as soon as all 12 jurors arrived in the morning.

They started their deliberations late yesterday after closing arguments took most of the day, working less than an hour before going home.

They are deciding whether Maxwell, 59, assisted former financier boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed the girls, making them feel that sexualized massages of Epstein were normal behaviour.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 as he awaited a sex-trafficking trial of his own.

She has been held without bail since her arrest in July 2019.

The jury has asked to review evidence from three of four women who said Maxwell aided Epstein in the sexual abuse they experienced when they were teenagers.

It requested the transcripts less than an hour after resuming deliberations today.

The transcripts requested by the jury pertain to two women who gave evidence anonymously as Jane and Carolyn, along with the evidence of Annie Farmer, who identified herself by name and has spoken publicly about her experiences with Maxwell and Epstein.

