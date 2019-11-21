This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ghost brokers' under investigation after scam leaves hundreds of drivers with no insurance

Customers are urged to check that their broker is registered before taking out insurance.

By Christina Finn Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 3:41 PM
18 minutes ago 1,360 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4900902
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

HUNDREDS OF MOTORISTS have been left uninsured due to ‘ghost brokers’ falsifying information and using stolen credit cards to pay for policies on behalf of unsuspecting customers, the Dáil has heard. 

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said many drivers are unaware they have been duped and only realise they have no insurance when they try and take out a claim. 

“My understanding is that it is very much under investigation by An Garda Síochana. The gardaí are liaising with the insurance industry as a whole to try and get a handle on the extent of this issue which seems to involve significant numbers,” he said.

“It is consumers here who are vulnerable, who think they are insured and in fact they are not in some cases, so this is a criminal investigation that the Garda are resourced to pursue,” added Coveney. 

The Tánaiste said the government would stay in close contact with the gardaí, stating that if additional policy and legislation is needed to help the gardaí do their work, that will be considered. 

The issue was also raised with the interim CEO of Insurance Ireland Gerry Hassett who appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform today.

‘Disturbing development’ 

He said it is a “disturbing development” stating that some companies have been more affected than others.

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has called for the establishment of a stand-alone insurance fraud unit within An Garda Síochana to investigate insurance fraud, including a clamp-down on ‘ghost brokers’. 

Such a unit was recommended in the Cost of Insurance working group report, however, the gardaí as well as the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan have not accepted that recommendation, with plans to roll out the specialised unit now shelved. 

“The activities of so-called ‘ghost brokers’, who take out policies with false information for unsuspected consumers, only for the cover to then be cancelled by insurance companies, must be tackled immediately.

“It is reported that these ghost brokers have taken out more than ten thousand insurance policies, with hundreds of these policies being cancelled for consumers who are then left without cover when accidents occur,” said Doherty. 

“These criminals are offering unsuspecting consumers low premiums by providing false information to insurance companies, and taking commission from the sale.

“When companies then discover that these policies were bought on the basis of false information, sometimes using stolen credit cards, the policies are cancelled, leaving innocent consumers out-of-pocket and without any cover. These so-called ghost brokers engaged in organised crime must be stopped.” he said. 

Related Reads

16.10.19 Insurance industry says it will engage with Central Bank probe into dual-pricing
03.10.19 Insurance firms accused of ‘breaking the law by not reporting fraudulent claims’

How to check a broker is legitimate

Brokers Ireland,which represents 1,250 brokers registered with and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, has today called on consumers to be more alert to the dangers of fraudsters pretending to be insurance brokers and to remember if an insurance quote seems too good to be true it almost certainly is.

It said consumers to always check the authenticity of any person or company selling or administering insurance policies.

Cathie Shannon, Director of General Insurance at Brokers Ireland, said customers should check the Brokers Ireland website to check if a broker is registered with them.

Customers can also check the Central Bank the website, which provides a search facility to enable consumers check whether the person or company purporting to sell insurance or administer policies is a regulated entity.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie