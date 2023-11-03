Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 3 November 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Irish Artists for Palestine A poster for the Gig for Gaza.
irish artists for palestine
Gig for Gaza fundraiser moved to 3Arena due to popular demand
The concert was initially due to take place in Dublin’s Vicar Street, but tickets quickly sold out this morning.
1.2k
0
11 minutes ago

A FUNDRAISING CONCERT set to be held later this month to raise money for Gaza has been moved to a larger venue due to demand.

The ‘Gig for Gaza’ was initially due to take place in Dublin’s Vicar Street on 28 November. However, tickets for the concert quickly sold out this morning. 

The event will now be held in the 3Arena in Dublin on the same date. All original tickets for the concert remain valid, while additional tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday, 7 November.

The line-up for the show includes Lankum, The Mary Wollopers, Damien Dempsey and Lisa O’Neill.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

A second fundraising concert in aid of Gaza will also take place in the Olympia Theatre on 28 November, with The Saw Doctors, Mary Black, Frances Black, Mary Coughlan and Mundy among the artists set to perform at the gig. 

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale, with all proceeds to be donated to the Red Cross. 

Both concerts have been organised by Irish Artists for Palestine, a coalition of artists which is set to hold “an all-island programme of solidarity events in light of the current genocidal attack and siege on Gaza, and the ongoing occupation of Palestine”.

The Gaza conflict raged for a 28th day today after the 7 October attacks when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities and military posts, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 240 others, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops.

In a statement today, the health ministry in the Gaza Strip said the death toll since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas has reached 9,227.

The ministry said 3,826 children and 2,405 women were among the dead.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags