Gig workers forced to deal with algorithms instead of humans, Oireachtas committee hears

NO ACCESS TO bathrooms, low earnings, and being denied future work for taking a day off are among challenges faced by gig workers, an Oireachtas committee has heard, with workers’ labour determined by computer systems and algorithms rather than regular dealings with people.

The Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment is convening this morning to discuss the gig, or ‘platform’, economy.

‘Platform’ jobs include various types of work in deliveries, transport, content creation, and IT. The key differences between platform and traditional workers is how they are hired and their entitlements, as well as how their work is monitored and compensated.

Speaking to the committee of TDs and Senators, Siptu Services Divisional Organiser Teresa Hannick said that the platform economy model is “spreading quickly” and generating economic opportunities but that “cannot be an excuse to step back” and allow workers’ rights to be undermined.

She described that problems reported by platform workers include low earnings and lack of social protections, as well as being pushed into bogus self-employment.

Hannick said workers have reported “non-transparent organisation of work based on algorithms and monitoring” and “algorithmic biases leading to discrimination”.

She described a case that was taken to court in Italy in which an app downgraded a delivery driver who cancelled a shift with less than 24 hours notice and then gave him less and less work.

Advertisement

“That is the difficulty they’re finding – there’s no human contact, there’s no HR, because they’re not employees,” she said, noting the need to consider factors like whether a person is sick.

Platform workers also say they face issues like occupational health and safety breaches, lack of grievance mechanisms and lack of access to sanitation facilities.

“Unfortunately, we still come across cases where they are not allowed to use restaurant toilets. At the same time, the platform companies do not provide any alternative option, which clearly violates workers’ right to dignity,” Hannick said.

She said companies hiring platform workers must comply with employment legislation and cover their share of social contributions. “Otherwise, they benefit from an unfair competitive advantage in comparison with employers that are in line with existing regulations.”

The Siptu representative said that wages for on-site workers should be calculated based on an hourly rate rather than by task.

“Workers spend a substantial share of their working time waiting for orders or tasks and they cannot use this time for any other activity.”

A European directive on platform workers has one through negotiations in the EU Parliament and Council but its future is uncertain due to opposition from several member states.

The Oireachtas Committee also heard from Eurofound, an EU agency for the improvement of living and working conditions, which said it is important that countries clearly define platform workers so that relevant protections can be implemented.

Additionally, Social Justice Ireland told the committee that the “high number of individuals with less work hours than ideal, as well as those with persistent uncertainties concerning the number and times of hours required for work, is a major labour market challenge and one which may grow in the period ahead”.