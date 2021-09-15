Poll: Have you bought tickets for a concert or live event since the re-opening announcement?

PLANS TO LIFT restrictions across the country and reintroduce the craic to Irish society are at an advanced stage.

On 7 September, organised indoor events and mass gatherings can be permitted to reopen up to 60% capacity and 75% of outdoor capacity for those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Restrictions will move to a model of ‘personal responsibility’ on October 22. However, mask-wearing will still be expected in some settings.

With all that in mind, we want to find out: Have you bought tickets for a concert or live event since the re-opening announcement?

