Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 15 September 2021
Poll: Have you bought tickets for a concert or live event since the re-opening announcement?

Gigs, shows, plays – by October 22 they are all back.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 9:31 AM
9 minutes ago 791 Views 1 Comment
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
PLANS TO LIFT restrictions across the country and reintroduce the craic to Irish society are at an advanced stage. 

On 7 September, organised indoor events and mass gatherings can be permitted to reopen up to 60% capacity and 75% of outdoor capacity for those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. 

Restrictions will move to a model of ‘personal responsibility’ on October 22. However, mask-wearing will still be expected in some settings. 

With all that in mind, we want to find out: Have you bought tickets for a concert or live event since the re-opening announcement?


Poll Results:

No. (110)
Yes. (44)
No, but I plan to.  (20)
I've no opinion. (3)




 

 

but most are looking towards October 22 when the Government plans to lift all measures.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

