Singer Gilbert O'Sullivan to receive Freedom of Waterford award tonight

IRISH SINGER-SONGWRITER Gilbert O’Sullivan is to receive the Freedom of Waterford at a ceremony today.

Born in Waterford, O’Sullivan moved to Swindon in England with his family at the age of eight.

The now 77-year-old shot to fame in the 1970s and has secured six UK number one hits, along with 16 top 40 records.

He’s most famous for songs such as Alone Again (Naturally), Clair and Get Down.

Across his career, O’Sullivan has recorded 19 studio alums albums, secured three Grammy nominations and won three Ivor Novello awards.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Sullivan said the award is “special” because he is a “local boy”.

“We left Ireland when I was eight years old but I always loved coming back,” he said.

He said that while his family didn’t return to Ireland much in the early days of settling in England, he started travelling back when he began working in the late 1960s.

Advertisement

“I remember the first time I came back here and walked to my grandma’s house … and stayed with my aunts and uncles and had a really wonderful time, I kind of felt at home. And so I came back a few times after that,” O’Sullivan said.

He admitted that while he doesn’t have many memories of living in Waterford, his “good memories” are from when he was able to come back on his own when he was older.

“The memories for me as a young child, my sister tells me what we got up to,” O’Sullivan said.

“Coming back was really nice for me when I was much older,” he said.

O’Sullivan said his family, including his daughters, grandchildren and relatives from Ireland, will with him tonight as he receives his award.

“It’s wonderful to have everybody together even if it’s a brief meeting. They’re very proud of me,” he said.

Gilbert O’Sullivan is set to perform in the Cork Opera House on 10 and 11 September and in the National Concert Hall in Dublin on 14 and 15 September.

He told Morning Ireland that a gig in Waterford is “being lined up”.

“We haven’t been back here in quite a long time, so there are plans now for us to come back here, so that’s being put together. I think it’s important that does happen now,” O’Sullivan added.