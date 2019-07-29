Suspected gunman shot dead after killing three people at garlic festival in US

Police officers at Gilroy High School after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival

A SUSPECTED GUNMAN has been shot dead by police after opening fire and killing at least three other people at a food festival in California.

The shooting took place at the site of a major garlic festival in Gilroy, 48km southeast of San Jose, and local police say the area is still an active crime scene.

Police also said they are still searching for a possible second suspect.

Footage on NBC showed people running as shots rang out, and a witness named Julissa Contreras told the network that a white man in his 30s armed with a rifle opened fire indiscriminately.

“I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left,” Contreras said, according to NBC.

“He definitely was prepared for what he was doing,” she said.

Attendees at the Gilroy Garlic Festival wait for relatives at a reunification centre Source: Josie Lepe/PA Images

A number of media outlets reported the number of people killed, but police did not initially confirm the casualty numbers or details of any arrest.

The Mercury News reported that the shooting took place as the festival was winding down.

“Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended,” US President Donald Trump tweeted.

California governor Gavin Newsom said the incident was “nothing short of horrific”.

“Tonight, [California] stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely,” he tweeted.

“Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted: “Praying for lives and recoveries of each of the shooting victims at #GilroyGarlicFestival. We will continue to support our neighbours in any way we can.”

