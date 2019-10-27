This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation into crowd-funding page which sought £10,000 for hitman to kill anti-Brexit campaigner

The page did not raise any money before it was taken down.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,251 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4869284
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

POLICE IN THE UK are investigating a crowdfunding page which advocated killing anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.

The page, which has been on the GoFundMe website since April, sought to generate £10,000 (€11,500) for a hitman to kill Miller, but did not raise any money before it was taken down.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s south west CID team are currently investigating a report of threats to kill that was reported to them on Wednesday 23 October.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and the victim, a female aged in her 50s, has been regularly updated.”

A GoFundMe spokesman said that the campaign has been removed.

“We are sorry it got through our otherwise robust procedures. We are particularly sorry for any distress this caused Gina Miller,” the company said.

Responding to the petition on Twitter, Miller said: “We need to heal our nation and my view is that the only way of doing that is to remember true British values of tolerance, decency, reason, civic duty, common-sense and above all else honesty and kindness.”

Miller said she was subjected to rape and death threats after coming to prominence three years ago for leading the campaign against triggering Brexit without parliamentary approval.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie