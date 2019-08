File photo of the Rock of Cashel, Tipperary.

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl was airlifted to hospital after falling at the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary today.

The girl slipped and fell a few feet at the landmark at about 1.20pm.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

The girl was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick by an Air Corps helicopter. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.