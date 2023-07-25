Advertisement

Tuesday 25 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo (File Image) PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the reported assault.
# belfast city
Teenage girl and two others assaulted by group of men in Belfast on the Twelfth
A man and woman who intervened and attempted to stop the assault were also reportedly attacked.
4.6k
0
1 hour ago

POLICE IN BELFAST are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl and two others who attempted to intervene were reportedly assaulted by a group of four to five men in Belfast on 12 July.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a man witnesses the girl being assaulted by up to five men around 12.20am on The Twelfth this year.

A man and woman intervened in an attempt to stop the assault on the girl in the Wellwood Street area in Belfast City. The pair were also allegedly assaulted by the group.

The PSNI said the man who intervened was “punched to the ground” and then further attacked. The woman was knocked to the ground after intervening, according to the PSNI.

A spokesperson said: “Both parties attended hospital where the received treatment for injuries.”

Police in Belfast are now appealing for anyone in the area who may have witnessed the assault to contact police.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
