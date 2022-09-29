Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 29 September 2022
Girl (8) and mother remain in critical condition after violent incident in Clarecastle

The incident occurred at around 8am on Tuesday.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 8:22 AM
25 minutes ago 3,125 Views 0 Comments
The scene on Tuesday morning
Image: Liam Burke
The scene on Tuesday morning
The scene on Tuesday morning
Image: Liam Burke

AN EIGHT-YEAR-old child and her mother remain in critical condition this morning after a violent incident occurred at a house in Clare on Tuesday morning.

Both the mother and daughter, who are both Ukrainian, suffered serious injuries during the incident, which occurred in the Clarecastle area at around 8am.

The young child is suspected to have suffered multiple stab injuries.

The child is currently being treated at CHI Crumlin while the mother is receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, with both remaining in a critical condition.

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

Additionally, a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family.

It’s understood that the property where the incident took place was being used as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. Gardaí were assisted at the scene by Clare Civil Defence personnel as well as an interpreter.

Other occupants have since been transferred to an emergency refugee accommodation centre in Ennis.

Local politicians have expressed sympathy and offered their support following the incident.

“It’s a tragic story for the people coming in from the Ukraine, it’s an awful shock for the community of Clarecastle and Ennis, and a tragic story in the house from what I hear,” local councillor Pat Daly said.

“It’s a sad situation that a child is very sick.”

He added: “Whatever happened in there, no-one will know for a long time.”

Fine Gael TD and Clarecastle local Joe Carey said “our hearts go out” to the family and the Ukrainian community.

“We just want to support them in any way we can,” he told RTÉ News.

Yesterday, Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman, who is leading Ireland’s response to housing Ukrainian refugees, also offered supports to those affected.

He said: “A really tragic situation has occurred there. Obviously we don’t want to get into any great detail, but we’re very aware and have been since soon after the incident occurred and offering what supports we can.”

Additional reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Press Association

