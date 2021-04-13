#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 April 2021
Three-year-old girl dies after being struck by bus in Tipperary housing estate

Gardaí are at the scene, and are appealing for witnesses.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 6:52 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A THREE-YEAR-OLD GIRL has died after a road accident involving a bus in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred in the Castle Heights housing estate, Carrick-on-Suir at around 4pm.

The girl’s body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at scene, Gardaí said.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the housing estate at the time of the collision, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

