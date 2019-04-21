This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Girl (9) dies, boy (7) seriously injured following collision in Galway

The accident occurred this morning at 11.55am.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 13,247 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4601772
File Photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File Photo
File Photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A NINE-YEAR-old girl had died in a fatal road traffic collision between a car and two cyclists in Co Galway.

A seven-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the collision, which occurred this morning at approximately 11.55am on the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh Road, Co Galway.

Following the crash, both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital where the girl was later pronounced dead. The boy remains in a critical condition. 

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 0909 631890.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie