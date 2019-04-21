Girl (9) dies, boy (7) seriously injured following collision in Galway

A NINE-YEAR-old girl had died in a fatal road traffic collision between a car and two cyclists in Co Galway.

A seven-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the collision, which occurred this morning at approximately 11.55am on the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh Road, Co Galway.

Following the crash, both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital where the girl was later pronounced dead. The boy remains in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 0909 631890.