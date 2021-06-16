15-year-old girl dies after being injured during exercise event at equestrian centre

A TEENAGE GIRL has died after being injured during an exercise event at an equestrian centre in Dublin.

Gardaí responded to a call at the centre at Tay Lane at approximately 2pm today.

Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were in attendance and providing medical assistance to the 15-year-old girl who was injured during an exercise event.

She was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where she later passed away.

The Coroner has been notified of the tragic incident. A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified and will carry out an examination tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.