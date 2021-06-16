#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 June 2021
15-year-old girl dies after being injured during exercise event at equestrian centre

The incident happened at an equestrian centre at Tay Lane in Dublin this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 10:30 PM
34 minutes ago 16,971 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5469169
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A TEENAGE GIRL has died after being injured during an exercise event at an equestrian centre in Dublin. 

Gardaí responded to a call at the centre at Tay Lane at approximately 2pm today. 

Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were in attendance and providing medical assistance to the 15-year-old girl who was injured during an exercise event. 

She was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where she later passed away. 

The Coroner has been notified of the tragic incident. A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court. 

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified and will carry out an examination tomorrow. 

Investigations are ongoing.

