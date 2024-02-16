Advertisement
A tribute left outside Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire Alamy Stock Photo
Hospital

Young girl injured in Parnell Square attack out of ICU after second admission

“Our little angel is a fighter and we are sure she will come out victorious,” her family has said.
0
3.5k
1 hour ago

THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been released again from the intensive care unit, according to her family.

In an update on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her family said she is back on the hospital ward.

The girl had been admitted to ICU when she first was brought to the hospital and was subsequently released back to the ward, but she was re-admitted to ICU last month.

In the new update, her family has said they are “almost over this bump in the road”.

“Our little angel is a fighter and we are sure she will come out victorious,” they said.

“We wouldn’t be here had it not been for everyone on that day who gave her the fighting chance. We are forever grateful and we are also grateful to everyone who has been dedicating their energy, day in and day out, to her and us.”

The girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other children, aged five and six, and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags