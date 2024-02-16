Young girl injured in Parnell Square attack out of ICU after second admission

THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been released again from the intensive care unit, according to her family.

In an update on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the young girl, her family said she is back on the hospital ward.

The girl had been admitted to ICU when she first was brought to the hospital and was subsequently released back to the ward, but she was re-admitted to ICU last month.

In the new update, her family has said they are “almost over this bump in the road”.

“Our little angel is a fighter and we are sure she will come out victorious,” they said.

“We wouldn’t be here had it not been for everyone on that day who gave her the fighting chance. We are forever grateful and we are also grateful to everyone who has been dedicating their energy, day in and day out, to her and us.”

The girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other children, aged five and six, and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.